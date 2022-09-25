Bangladesh Renal Association organises scientific seminar on heart and kidney diseases

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:46 pm

Bangladesh Renal Association organises scientific seminar on heart and kidney diseases

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 05:46 pm
Bangladesh Renal Association organises scientific seminar on heart and kidney diseases

Bangladesh Renal Association organised a scientific seminar at Dhaka Club or on 25 September, aiming for proper medical management of heart disease and kidney disease due to diabetes.

Speakers at the seminar stressed the need for in the existing treatment system for diabetes as it is closely related to heart and kidney diseases, reads a press release. 

Studies have shown that patients having type-2 diabetes, associated with kidney disease possess a three-fold higher risk of cardiovascular death which generates concern among doctors and patients, speakers said.

Everest Pharmaceuticals Limited was the scientific partner of this event.

Emeritus Professor Dr Ashok L Kirpalani, the former president of the Indian Society of Nephrology and Indian Society of Hypertension was the keynote speaker of the seminar. 

He focused on different aspects of the most updated chronic kidney disease management. 

He also focused on "Finerenone" a drug which is recently approved by the USFDA for slowing the progression of CKD with Type-2 diabetes & its' usage as a novel treatment throughout the world.

Professor Dr Shamim Ahmed, ex-director and Professor of the National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology was also present in that scientific seminar as the keynote speaker from Bangladesh. 

He highlighted the current status of chronic kidney disease in Bangladesh and various aspects of its modern medical management. 

Professor Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, president of Bangladesh Renal Association as the chief guest; Professor Dr K B M Hadiuzzaman, Secretary General of Bangladesh Renal Association as a special guest and as the chairperson, Professor Dr. Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Head of the Department, Nephrology, BSMMU were present in that seminar. All the renowned nephrologists of Bangladesh were present, and expressed their opinions and they were confident in transmitting the most modernised and complete management of diabetic kidney disease to everyone. 

The scientific seminar ended with the closing speech of the respected guests.

