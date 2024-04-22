Summer heat: The do's and don'ts for diabetic patients

In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

As Bangladesh experiences a very severe heatwave, people are being forced to adapt to the surging temperature and its impacts which can prove fatal.

Especially diabetes patients face extreme danger from heat-related issues as rising temperature can cause dehydration, urine infection, skin infection, allergies and other complexities.

Talking to the Business Standard on the issue, Dr Shahjada Selim, associate professor at the Department of Endocrinology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, shared some tips and signs to be cautious of for diabetes patients during the summer heat.