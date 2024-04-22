Summer heat: The do's and don'ts for diabetic patients

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 09:43 pm

Diabetes patients face extreme danger from heat-related issues as rising temperature can cause dehydration, urine infection, skin infection, allergies and other complexities.

In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
As Bangladesh experiences a very severe heatwave, people are being forced to adapt to the surging temperature and its impacts which can prove fatal.

Especially diabetes patients face extreme danger from heat-related issues as rising temperature can cause dehydration, urine infection, skin infection, allergies and other complexities.

Talking to the Business Standard on the issue, Dr Shahjada Selim, associate professor at the Department of Endocrinology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, shared some tips and signs to be cautious of for diabetes patients during the summer heat.

  • Dehydration is a serious problem in hot weather. As a result, there is a risk of increased blood glucose levels. Diabetic patients should take more liquid food at this time and drink water frequently.
  • Another worrisome aspect for diabetic patients during excessive heat is that the blood sugar in the body rises and falls abnormally and there is a possibility of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. People taking medication to lower their blood sugar are at increased risk of hypoglycemia in hot weather. Hypoglycemia is also likely to occur as the body's metabolism increases in hot and humid weather.
  • Sweating or feeling tired in the heat can be a sign of hypoglycemia. So it is not right to ignore those signs. 
  • Take extra care when driving. Blood sugar should be checked before and after every long trip.
  • Check blood glucose levels frequently to prevent hypoglycemia, especially when exercising in hot weather. Carrying glucose tablets is advised to stay away from carbohydrates.
  • Monitor your body's insulin levels during changes in location and temperature. Consult a doctor if blood sugar is low or high.
  • Insulin users should be careful in storing insulin during this period of intense heat.

