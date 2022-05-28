Bangladesh, Netherlands Agri-Business Conclave on Monday 

Corporates

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Netherlands Agri-Business Conclave on Monday 

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 09:40 pm
Bangladesh, Netherlands Agri-Business Conclave on Monday 

Bangladesh Embassy in Netherland is convening the Bangladesh Netherlands Agri-Business  Conclave to be held on Monday in The Hague to forge result-oriented collaboration between the Dutch and Bangladeshi agricultural entrepreneurs. 

In the conclave, the Dutch entrepreneurs are expected to share their innovation technology; and explore possibilities of potential collaboration using Dutch technology solutions-in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

The second day of the conclave (31 May), will see the entrepreneurs visit key industry clusters in Wageningen, Friesland, Boxmeer and World Horti Center for the Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to understand onsite application of Dutch technology. 

Last year, for the first time, the Embassy could arrange the commercial import of mango from Bangladesh to the Netherlands. This conclave builds on continuing efforts to project Bangladesh's agri-food sector as the next big frontier of engagement between the two countries. A Dutch Trade Mission is expected to be in Bangladesh later this year. 

Bangladesh's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Riaz Hamidullah, said the conclave is a first step in creating a long-term link between the responsible-credible entrepreneurs from  Bangladesh with their peers in the Netherlands.  

The conclave aims to focus on areas like safety and quality materials, agro-logistics, certified fresh fruits and vegetables, etc.

Page 1 of 2 

In organizing the Conclave, for the first time, the Embassy partnered with the Dutch  Ministry of Agriculture, Netherlands Enterprise Agency, Netherlands Food Partnership, Top  Sector Agro-Food, CordAid, and Dutch-Greenhouse Delta, Larive International, Standard  Chartered Bangladesh and Light-Castle Partners. 

 

Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture of Bangladesh are supporting the Embassy's initiative.

Bangladesh-Netherlands / Bangladesh Embassy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

Bangladesh is on the verge of destigmatising menstruation

3h | Features
Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

8h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

12h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

3h | Videos
Russian forces take Liman city of Ukraine

Russian forces take Liman city of Ukraine

3h | Videos
JU food prices spike, students suffer

JU food prices spike, students suffer

3h | Videos
5% tax on poultry farmers earning above Tk10 lakh

5% tax on poultry farmers earning above Tk10 lakh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh