Bangladesh, Netherlands Agri-Business Conclave on Monday 

Bangladesh Embassy in Netherland is convening the Bangladesh Netherlands Agri-Business Conclave to be held on Monday in The Hague to forge result-oriented collaboration between the Dutch and Bangladeshi agricultural entrepreneurs.

In the conclave, the Dutch entrepreneurs are expected to share their innovation technology; and explore possibilities of potential collaboration using Dutch technology solutions-in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The second day of the conclave (31 May), will see the entrepreneurs visit key industry clusters in Wageningen, Friesland, Boxmeer and World Horti Center for the Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to understand onsite application of Dutch technology.

Last year, for the first time, the Embassy could arrange the commercial import of mango from Bangladesh to the Netherlands. This conclave builds on continuing efforts to project Bangladesh's agri-food sector as the next big frontier of engagement between the two countries. A Dutch Trade Mission is expected to be in Bangladesh later this year.

Bangladesh's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Riaz Hamidullah, said the conclave is a first step in creating a long-term link between the responsible-credible entrepreneurs from Bangladesh with their peers in the Netherlands.

The conclave aims to focus on areas like safety and quality materials, agro-logistics, certified fresh fruits and vegetables, etc.

In organizing the Conclave, for the first time, the Embassy partnered with the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Netherlands Enterprise Agency, Netherlands Food Partnership, Top Sector Agro-Food, CordAid, and Dutch-Greenhouse Delta, Larive International, Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Light-Castle Partners.

Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture of Bangladesh are supporting the Embassy's initiative.