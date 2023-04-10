Bangladesh embassy in Baghdad unveils book ‘Meherjanat Bangladesh’ 

Events

Press Release
10 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 07:11 pm

Related News

Bangladesh embassy in Baghdad unveils book ‘Meherjanat Bangladesh’ 

Press Release
10 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 07:11 pm
Bangladesh embassy in Baghdad unveils book ‘Meherjanat Bangladesh’ 

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Baghdad has unveiled "Meherjanat Bangladesh", Arabic version of the book "Festivals of Bangladesh".

The publication ceremony of the book was held on 26 March on the occasion of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The ceremony was held at Al-Mansoor Hotel in Baghdad at the National Day reception organised for the ambassadors of different countries, diplomats, representatives of international organisations, parliamentarians, political figures, businessmen, public and private high-level officials, journalists, media personalities, local dignitaries and expatriates. 

Bangladesh Ambassador to Iraq Fazlul Bari and Mohammad Hussain Mohammad Bahar Al Ulum, senior deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, unveiled the cover of the book.

Bangladesh Embassy / Baghdad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

7h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

5h | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

30m | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

5h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

6h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka