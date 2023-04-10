Bangladesh embassy in Baghdad unveils book ‘Meherjanat Bangladesh’ 

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Baghdad has unveiled "Meherjanat Bangladesh", Arabic version of the book "Festivals of Bangladesh".

The publication ceremony of the book was held on 26 March on the occasion of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The ceremony was held at Al-Mansoor Hotel in Baghdad at the National Day reception organised for the ambassadors of different countries, diplomats, representatives of international organisations, parliamentarians, political figures, businessmen, public and private high-level officials, journalists, media personalities, local dignitaries and expatriates.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Iraq Fazlul Bari and Mohammad Hussain Mohammad Bahar Al Ulum, senior deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, unveiled the cover of the book.