Bangladesh, Netherlands sign new agreement to avoid double taxation

Economy

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 08:55 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Netherlands sign new agreement to avoid double taxation

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 08:55 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and the Netherlands today (12 March) signed a new agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent revenue evasion.

Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali and Netherlands' Minister for Tax Affairs and the Tax Administration MLA van Rij signed the agreement on behalf of their respective nations at the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka.

According to the finance ministry, an agreement between Bangladesh and the Netherlands for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of revenue evasion was first signed on 13 July 1993, about 30 years ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the meantime, there have been various changes in the international norms related to the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of revenue evasion, such as the OECD model or the UN model.

Besides, Bangladesh is also passing through the graduation period in terms of belonging to least developed to developing countries.

The new agreement has 33 articles. Among them, changes have been made in some important articles to widen the scope of taxation, while some new articles have been added for derivation from new areas.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-Netherlands / Double taxation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

4h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

3h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

4h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

5h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

2h | Videos