Bangladesh, Netherlands sign new agreement to avoid double taxation

Bangladesh and the Netherlands today (12 March) signed a new agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent revenue evasion.

Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali and Netherlands' Minister for Tax Affairs and the Tax Administration MLA van Rij signed the agreement on behalf of their respective nations at the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka.

According to the finance ministry, an agreement between Bangladesh and the Netherlands for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of revenue evasion was first signed on 13 July 1993, about 30 years ago.

In the meantime, there have been various changes in the international norms related to the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of revenue evasion, such as the OECD model or the UN model.

Besides, Bangladesh is also passing through the graduation period in terms of belonging to least developed to developing countries.

The new agreement has 33 articles. Among them, changes have been made in some important articles to widen the scope of taxation, while some new articles have been added for derivation from new areas.