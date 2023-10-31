Bangladesh Finance wins ICAB award in 'Financial Services Sector' for third time

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 06:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Finance secured the ICAB award in the 'Financial Services Sector' for the third consecutive time, marking a remarkable achievement. This accolade represents the third consecutive win for Bangladesh Finance, solidifying its reputation for excellence.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh recognized Bangladesh Finance Limited for delivering the best financial report in 2022. Furthermore, in addition to the financial services sector, Bangladesh Finance received two more distinguished awards, one for Corporate Governance and another for Integrated Reporting.

This prestigious event saw a total of 30 institutions and organizations, spanning 15 different categories, being honored. The ceremony took place at Pan Pacific Sonargaon on the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023.

During the award presentation, the chairman of the audit committee and independent director of Bangladesh Finance Md. Roknuzzaman FCA, along with Md. Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer received the award from Commerce Minister Mr. Tipu Munshi. Mr. Kyser Hamid, in his official response, expressed his gratitude and underlined that Bangladesh Finance has now received the ICAB award three times consecutively, highlighting the organization's ongoing commitment to financial improvement. He expressed his hope that this recognition of excellence will endure into the foreseeable future.

The event was graced by the presence of the state minister for Planning, Dr. Shamsul Alam; Md. Moniruzzaman FCA, President of ICAB, and other distinguished guests.

Comments

