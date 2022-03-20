Bandbox, eCourier inks deal to provide automated laundry service to customers’ doorsteps

Corporates

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 04:43 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Customers can now conveniently enjoy the service of the automated laundry chain from the comfort of their own homes.

eCourier, a digital-based delivery service of Dotlines Bangladesh and automated laundry service provider Bandbox recently signed an agreement in this regard.

The agreement signing programme was arranged at the head office of Dotlines Bangladesh in the capital's Gulshan area, reads a press release.

On behalf of Bandbox, Company Director Rubaiyat Jamil, Syed Fahim Ahmed; Marketing Manager Md Shahjalal, Assistant Marketing Manager Salahuddin Shadhin, and Assistant manager (MIS) Md Ashikuzzaman were present.

From the eCourier side, Chairman of eCourier Mahabubul Matin; Director of Dotlines Bangladesh Waliul Islam, Deputy Director Mohammad Naeem Akhter, DGM Muntasir Ahmed and eCourier CEO Biplab Ghose Rahul were also present there.

President of Dotlines Bangladesh, Mahabubul Matin, while expressing his opinion about this agreement signing said, "Dotlines has been working in full bloom for a long time now in order to provide all kinds of facilities all over the country easily and conveniently through the internet-based technology. Through this agreement, the internet-based delivery service provider of Dotlines Bangladesh, eCourier, and Bandbox are taking a vow to take the automated laundry service to the doorsteps of all the customers in Bangladesh." 

Just by making a booking at the eCourier website, it will be ensured that the delivery ambassadors will collect the laundry items from the respective homes of the customers and take them to Bandbox. 

After getting them laundered, the laundry items will be sent to the doorsteps of the customers by eCourier.

In this way, people of the country will have the chance to get the best automated laundry service at the comfort of their homes very conveniently.  

Bandbox Bangladesh has been a very trustworthy name in the automated laundry service sector in Bangladesh for the last 33 years.

On the other hand, eCourier is always making sincere efforts to make the lives of the customers easier in every respect. 

