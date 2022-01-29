eCourier, Aramex join hands to unlock cross-border delivery

Corporates

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 08:17 pm

eCourier, Aramex join hands to unlock cross-border delivery

Local courier and package delivery company eCourier has signed a commercial agreement with Aramex, a Dubai based multinational logistics, courier and package delivery company, to offer customers with international delivery services.

Under this agreement, customers will be able to send personal or official parcels and documents from Bangladesh to 70 global hubs across the world, reads a press release.

"Bangladesh is a strategic priority for Aramex. This strategic alliance will support our long-term vision to grow our Bangladesh business as well as provide opportunities to develop product and technology solutions together with eCourier for the benefit of our customers" said Mahbubul Anam, managing director at Expo Group, a joint venture partner of Aramex dhaka limited.

Commenting on the announcement, eCourier Chairman Mahbubul Matin said, "We are excited to partner with Aramex and look forward to the synergies created between eCourier's capabilities in Bangladesh and Aramex's global network. Our aim is to bring new products and opportunities to Bangladeshi businesses and consumers through unique access to our networks, and our technology and logistical capabilities." 

Biplob G Rahul, Chief Executive Officer of eCourier, mentioned, "eCourier just celebrated 7.5 million local deliveries and with the strength of Aramex, we have unlocked an opportunity of serving 10 million+ non-resident Bangladeshis around the world".

As part of the collaboration, Aramex will focus on international export and import services to and from Bangladesh, and eCourier will, in addition to Aramex, sell Aramex international products and services in the Bangladesh market and provide pick-up and delivery services across Bangladesh.

This transaction combines Aramex's global network with eCourier's extensive pan-Bangladesh network and technology solutions to bring the best of both worlds together.

