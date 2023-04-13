LankaBangla, eCourier partners to promote CMSME finance for micro merchants

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 11:34 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL) and eCourier Limited, a platform-based digital courier service, recently signed an agreement to provide easy access to CMSME finance for micro-merchants nationwide.

Head of CMSME of LBFL Md Kamruzzaman Khan and founder and CEO of eCourier Biplob Ghosh Rahul signed the agreement at LBFL's head office, reads a press release.

The agreement is an effort to provide finance solutions to micro-merchants and enable them to grow their businesses. The partnership will enable digital payments and encourage financial inclusion, leading to increase economic growth.

Commenting on the partnership, the head of CMSME, Md Kamruzzaman Khan said, "eCourier is a great initiative and robust platform. With the help of digitalisation, we can bring micro and small merchants' access to finance across the country and significantly impact social and economic development, another step towards Smart Bangladesh."

The collaboration also aims to develop an innovative and comprehensive delivery platform for micro-merchants, enabling them to access capital for business expansion. This partnership is a testament to the commitment of both organisations to promote financial inclusion and enable micro-merchants to thrive. It is also a step towards making Bangladesh a digital economy, with both organizations working together to unlock the potential of the micro-merchants.

Head of Operations AKM Kamruzzaman, FCMA, Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam, Head of ICT Sheik Mohammad Fuad of LBFL and on behalf of eCourier, Senior Manager of Corporate Finance Md Mahmudul Alam Bhuiyan and other senior officials of both organisations were present at the event.

