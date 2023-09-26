bKash provides collection solution service to eCourier

bKash provides collection solution service to eCourier

Country's one of the leading online courier service providers eCourier will use bKash's B2B (Business to Business) collection solution service at its 100 hubs across the country. This will ease the financial management of the company as well as speed up the product delivery service.

For this purpose, recently, an agreement has been signed between bKash and eCourier at bKash head office, reads a press release.

Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash and Biplob Ghosh Rahul, founder and CEO of eCourier signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Senior officials of both organisations were also present.

As a result of this agreement, bKash will provide e-money in exchange for cash from 100 eCourier hubs across the country. This B2B service will make financial management of the company's field-level supply chain cashless, simple, transparent and secure.

It should be noted that the top organisations in various sectors including cement, beverage, lifestyle, food are already using this B2B collection solution of bKash. This business-to-business collection service of bKash is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the financial management of the supply chain as well as strengthening the country's digital payment ecosystem.
 

