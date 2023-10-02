Vaccination campaign against cervical cancer launched

Bangladesh launched a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign to prevent cervical cancer across the country.

The target of the campaign, supported by UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and WHO, is to bring more than 10 million children aged 10 to 14 years under the coverage of this HPV vaccine named "Cervarix". The government aims to vaccinate 95% of all girls in the country.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the campaign yesterday at the auditorium of National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) in Dhaka.

On this occasion, eleven girls—seven from Azimpur Government Girls School and College, one from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, two from DPS STS School and one from Narayanganj Govt Girls High School— were administered the Cervarix vaccine.

The minister said, "In Bangladesh, we administer 12-13 vaccines through the EPI (Expanded Program on Immunization), and our nation has become a vaccine hero due to these efforts. Starting the cervical cancer vaccination is a significant milestone. The HPV vaccine is highly effective. Cervical cancer claims 5,000 to 6,000 lives annually in our country and 300,000 worldwide."

"We can attain 95% protection with this vaccination, saving lives and empowering women. However, we must continue our efforts," he added.

Starting on Monday, the vaccine will be administered on a limited scale till 15 October, when the first phase will begin. In this phase, eligible girls from every district and upazila of Dhaka division will receive the vaccine at their educational institutes or designated vaccination centers after registering on the "Vaxepi" app or website.

The second phase will cover Chattogram and Barishal divisions in April, 2024, and the third phase will cover all the other divisions in August, 2024.

SM Abdullah Al Murad, programme manager (EPI) at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), presented a paper on the Cervarix vaccine.

He said: "In the past three years, we have lost 15,000 mothers and sisters to cervical cancer. We have not been able to address this issue effectively until now. Today marks a joyous occasion because, after a long wait, we finally have a vaccine to prevent cervical cancer."

"We aim to ensure that 90% of girls aged 10 to 14 receive the Cervarix vaccine, with a goal of reaching 95%. We will carry out this vaccination program in three phases across the country. The availability of this vaccine is limited, so we will announce the vaccination schedule in phases as per its availability," he added.

He further said: "It's a one-dose vaccine administered into the muscles. So far, the HPV vaccine has been administered in 131 countries, and the Cervarix vaccine has been used in 24 countries."

UNICEF and WHO are collaborating closely with the government to ensure the successful execution of the vaccination campaign. Health workers have undergone extensive training, and orientation sessions have been convened to engage teachers, parents, and religious leaders, ensuring that no girl is left behind.