Asia Insurance re-elects Yussuf Abdulah as chairman

Asia Insurance Limited has recently announced the re-election of Yussuf Abdullah Harun FCA, MP as Chairman, Mohamed Jahangir Alam as the new Vice Chairman, and Abul Bashar Chowdhury as EC Chairman during its 152nd Board of Directors Meeting held on 28 July 2022, reads a press release.

Yussuf Abdullah Harun was the Chairman of Southeast Bank Limited, twice President of FBCCI, and Director of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL).

Mohamed Jahangir Alam is the Chairman of GPH Group and Crown Cement Group.

Abul Bashar Chowdhury was the founder and Chairman of Asia Insurance Limited. He is also the Chairman of Super Petro Chemical, BSM Group of Companies among many others.