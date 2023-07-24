Yussuf Abdullah, Mohammed Jahangir re-elected as Asia Insurance's chairman, vice-chairman

Yussuf Abdullah Harun and Mohammed Jahangir Alam have been re-elected as the chairman and vice-chairman of the Board of Directors of Asia Insurance Limited respectively during its 157th Board of Directors Meeting held on (24 July), according to a press release.

Yussuf Abdullah obtained his BCom (Hons.) Degree from the University of Dhaka in 1967 and qualifed as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.

Additionally, he has served as the Chairman of Southeast Bank Limited, held the position of President of FBCCI twice, and been a Director of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL).

He has also been actively involved in various prestigious organisations, including serving as the Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI).

Moreover, he played a pivotal role as a founder member of the Board of Governors of North South University and currently holds positions on the Board of Directors of Policy Research Institute (PRI).

On the other hand, Mohammed Jahangir Alam, chairman of MI Cement Factory Limited, commenced his academic journey with Government College of Commerce, Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Since joining the private sector in 1980, he has honed vast expertise in trading, particularly in Iron & Steel, Cement, Bitumen, CI Sheet, Zinc Ingot, Capital Market, and Industrial ventures.

With the establishment of his business house named Jahangir & Others in 1987, which later transformed into Jahangir & Others Limited in 2003, Alam has risen to be one of the prominent business leaders in Bangladesh.

He currently serves as the Chairman of the GPH Group, overseeing enterprises such as GPH Ispat Limited, GPH Power Generation Limited, GPH Ship Builders Limited, GPH Oxygen Limited, GPH Agro Limited, and more. Furthermore, Alam holds the position of Chairman of the Crown Cement Group, which includes MI Cement Factory Limited (Crown Cement), Crown Power Generation Limited, Crown Polymer Bagging Limited, and various other entities.

His influence extends to Star Allied Venture Limited, where he serves as the Managing Director, and he is also a Director of Premier Cement Mills PLC Limited and Premier Power Generation Limited. Actively involved in numerous social and philanthropic organizations, Alam contributes significantly to the betterment of the country.

The board of directors also re-elected Abul Bashar Chowdhury as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of Asia Insurance Limited.

He obtained a BA (Hons) degree in political science from the University of Chittagong in 1983.

Embarking on his business career in 1985, he swiftly achieved success as a businessman and entrepreneur, venturing into Hatchery, Poly Industries, Food Products, Shipping, Petro Chemical, and bulk Trading.

As the founder Chairman of Asia Insurance Limited, Chowdhury's leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company's growth. He also serves as the Chairman of Super Petro Chemical, Modern Hatchery Limited, Modern Fiber Ind. Limited, Modern Poly Ind. Limited, Mutual Shipping Limited, and Ruby Food Products Limited. Additionally, he holds the position of Chairman in the BSM Group of Companies.

With his extensive involvement in various chambers of commerce, such as Australia-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Bangladesh-Thailand Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chowdhury continues to contribute to fostering international relationships and promoting mutual understanding. Moreover, he is a member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh-Myanmar Friendship Society, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.