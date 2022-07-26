Asia Insurance declares 15% cash dividend 

Corporates

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

Asia Insurance declares 15% cash dividend 

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:50 pm
Asia Insurance declares 15% cash dividend 

Asia Insurance Limited approved a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders at the 22nd annual general meeting on Tuesday (26 July).

Chaired by Chairman Eusuf Abdullah Harun, Asia Insurance entrepreneurial directors Mahbubul Alam, Abul Bashar Chowdhury, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Farzana Afroz, Walid Md Samuel, Tarik Sujat, Rashedul Islam and Zaidee Sattar along with Chief Execuitve Officer Imam Shahin, Chief Financial Officer Rafiqul Islam were present at the meeting, according to a press release.

The secretary of the company Atik Ullah Majumder moderated the meeting online which was virtually attended by many shareholders.
 

Asia Insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

8h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

11h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

12h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

Diesel demand increased by 20% in a week

1h | Videos
"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

2h | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

3h | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December