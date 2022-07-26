Asia Insurance declares 15% cash dividend 

Asia Insurance Limited approved a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders at the 22nd annual general meeting on Tuesday (26 July).

Chaired by Chairman Eusuf Abdullah Harun, Asia Insurance entrepreneurial directors Mahbubul Alam, Abul Bashar Chowdhury, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Farzana Afroz, Walid Md Samuel, Tarik Sujat, Rashedul Islam and Zaidee Sattar along with Chief Execuitve Officer Imam Shahin, Chief Financial Officer Rafiqul Islam were present at the meeting, according to a press release.

The secretary of the company Atik Ullah Majumder moderated the meeting online which was virtually attended by many shareholders.

