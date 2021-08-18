Asia Insurance elects chairman, vice-chairman

Yussuf Abdullah Harun FCA, MP, has been unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Asia Insurance Limited at its 148th Board of Directors Meeting on Tuesday.

He qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He had been elected twice as MP from Cumilla -3 (Muradnagar) seat.

He was Chairman of Southeast Bank Limited, President of FBCCI twice and Director of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL). Yussuf Abdullah Harun was also Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Confederation of Asia Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI).

On the Other Hand Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and former vice-president of FBCCI, was unanimously re-elected as vice chairman of the Board of Directors of Asia Insurance Limited.

His business affiliation includes life and non-life Insurance, Steel Industry, Trading of various commodities. Mahbubul Alam is the chairman of Diamond Life Insurance Company Limited, the founding general secretary of the Chittagong University Alumni association, and elected president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the fifth consecutive term.

Furthermore, Abul Bashar Chowdhury has been re-elected as the chairman of executive committee. His business affiliation includes hatchery, poly industries, food products, shipping petro chemical and bulk trading.

Abul Bashar Chowdhury was the founder chairman of Asia Insurance Limited; chairman of Super Petro Chemical, Modern Hatchery Limited, Modern Fiber Ind. Limited, Modern Poly Ind. Limited, Mutual Shipping Limited, Ruby food products Limited; and chairman of BSM Group of Companies.