Asgar Ali Hospital celebrates International Nurses Week

Corporates

Press Release
13 May, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 07:59 pm

Asgar Ali Hospital celebrated 'International Nurses Week' from 8 May to 11 May 2023 with various activities. 

This year's theme is "Our Nurses. Our Future." To celebrate the week, the nursing team of the hospital conducted various activities, few of those include Quiz Competition, Roles of Nurses, Nursing Model Display, Health related Question-Answer, Walkathon and Cultural Eve, reads a press release. 

Prof Dr Zabrul SM Haque, CEO & director of Medical Services, and Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, head of Operations, congratulated the nursing team for their contributions in the healthcare service.   

In the final programme of 'International Nurses Day' on 11 May, Major Ranjana Williams (Retd), director of Nursing, spoke about how nurses can ensure empathetic care and safety for our Patients. She thanked the nursing team for their dedication towards patient-care. 

Other officials, consultants, doctors, senior management and nurses were also present on the occasion.

Asgar Ali Hospital

