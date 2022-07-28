Rupali Bank, Asgar Ali Hospital sign agreement on employee health protection

Rupali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Asgar Ali Hospital today for the health protection of the officers and employees of the bank and their family members.

Rupali Bank General Manager Parsuma Alam and Asgar Ali Hospital Manager of Corporate Affairs Maruf bin Hafiz signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office in Dilkusha, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, all levels of executives, officers and employees of Rupali Bank Limited and their family members will get all types of medical services on special discount and priority basis in this hospital.

The MD and CEO of the bank, Obaid Ullah Al Masud, bank director Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Lashkar, Bir Muktijoddha Ashraf Hossain, Rukhsana Hasin, Md Ali Akkas and observer Mohammad Khurshid Wahab were present in the event.

Deputy Managing Director of Rupali Bank Mohammad Jahangir, Md Shaukat Ali Khan, Khan Iqbal Hossain, General Manager Md Golam Mortuza, Kazi Abdur Rahman, Md Harunur Rashid, Kazi Wahidul Islam, Md Faiz Alam, Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, Chief Security Officer Major (retd) Sarkar Tarek Ahmed, Senior GM of Asgar Ali Hospital, Kabir Uddin Tushar, and DGM Gazi JU Ahmed along with senior officials of both institutions also attended the event.