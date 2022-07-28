Rupali Bank, Asgar Ali Hospital sign agreement on employee health protection

Corporates

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 07:01 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank, Asgar Ali Hospital sign agreement on employee health protection

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 07:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rupali Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Asgar Ali Hospital today for the health protection of the officers and employees of the bank and their family members.

Rupali Bank General Manager Parsuma Alam and Asgar Ali Hospital Manager of Corporate Affairs Maruf bin Hafiz signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office in Dilkusha, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, all levels of executives, officers and employees of Rupali Bank Limited and their family members will get all types of medical services on special discount and priority basis in this hospital.

The MD and CEO of the bank, Obaid Ullah Al Masud, bank director Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Lashkar, Bir Muktijoddha Ashraf Hossain, Rukhsana Hasin, Md Ali Akkas and observer Mohammad Khurshid Wahab were present in the event.

Deputy Managing Director of Rupali Bank Mohammad Jahangir, Md Shaukat Ali Khan, Khan Iqbal Hossain, General Manager Md Golam Mortuza, Kazi Abdur Rahman, Md Harunur Rashid, Kazi Wahidul Islam, Md Faiz Alam, Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, Chief Security Officer Major (retd) Sarkar Tarek Ahmed, Senior GM of Asgar Ali Hospital, Kabir Uddin Tushar, and DGM Gazi JU Ahmed along with senior officials of both institutions also attended the event.

Rupali Bank / Asgar Ali Hospital / agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

11h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

12h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

26m | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

4h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

4h | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112