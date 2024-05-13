Asgar Ali Hospital commemorates International Nurses Week

Asgar Ali Hospital commemorated "International Nurses Week" from 7 May to 12 May of 2024.

This year's theme is "The economic power of care" To celebrate the week, Nursing team conducted various activities, few of those include Quiz Competition, Roles of Nurses, Nursing Model Display, Health related Ques-Answer, Walkathon and Cultural Eve. Prof Zabrul SM Haque, CEO and Director Medical Services and Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, Head of Operations congratulated Nursing team for their contributions in the healthcare service.

In the final program of "International Nurses Day" on 12 May 2024, Prof Zabrul SM Haque, CEO and director Medical Services, spoke about how Nurses can ensure empathetic care and safety for our patients. She thanked Nursing team for their dedication towards patient-care.