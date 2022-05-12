Asgar Ali Hospital commemorates International Nurses Week 

Asgar Ali Hospital commemorated International Nurses Week 2022 from 9th- 12th May, 2022 with the theme of "Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health".

On this occasion the hospital conducted various activities for the community, hospital employees and nurses, says a press release.

Prof Dr Zabrul SM Haque, CEO and Director, Medical Service, Asgar Ali Hospital participated in the activities and conveyed his best wishes to Team Nursing.

