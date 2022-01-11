Asgar Ali Hospital kicks off month-long awareness program for infection prevention, control 

Old Dhaka's Asgar Ali Hospital has launched a month-long program to create awareness for infection prevention and control with the theme "Our Intension Infection Prevention."

Asgar Ali Hospital CEO and Director (medical services) Professor Dr Zabrul SM Haque kicked off the initiative titled "Infection Prevention and Control Awareness Month" in an event held at the hospital premises on 6 January.

All the consultants, doctors, nurses, senior management, and staff of Asgar Ali Hospital were present on the occasion.

In his speech, Professor Dr Zabrul SM Haque addressed and discussed the risks of infection and its effects, while Professor Dr Mursheda Akter, senior consultant (microbiology) emphasized infection prevention and control.

