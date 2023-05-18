IDLC launches new branch in Dinajpur

Corporates

Press Release
18 May, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 06:58 pm

Related News

IDLC launches new branch in Dinajpur

Press Release
18 May, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 06:58 pm
IDLC launches new branch in Dinajpur

IDLC Finance Limited, the largest non-bank financial institution, launched a new branch in Dinajpur. 

On 18 May, the company inaugurated this new branch with the commitment to serve the people by providing the necessary financial services to the customers and making a significant contribution to socio-economic development, reads a press release. 

Farzana Rahman, ADC (Education & ICT) of Dinajpur district, adorned the event as the chief guest. 

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Dinajpur, Reza Humayun Faruq Chowdhury Shamim, and Mayor of Dinajpur Municipality Syed Jahangir Alom was also present as special guest. 

IDLC CEO and Managing Director M Jamal Uddin and other senior officials of IDLC were present on behalf of IDLC.

IDLC offers home loans, car loans, and different deposit products for individuals—also, SME loans and corporate loan facilities at the institutional level for the development of small, medium, and large industries.

During the inauguration of the new branch, IDLC Finance Limited's CEO and Managing Director M Jamal Uddin said, "As the largest non-bank financial institution in the country, we want to partner with all ambitious and hardworking people. Also, we are committed to improving the quality of life by providing essential financial solutions. We believe that this branch will play an instrumental role in realising the immense potential of the entrepreneurs of the region who are contributing to the agricultural and industrial sectors of the region. We also believe this will enlighten their way toward achieving financial freedom."

IDLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

6h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

6h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

9h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

57m | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

5h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

4h | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May