IDLC launches new branch in Dinajpur

IDLC Finance Limited, the largest non-bank financial institution, launched a new branch in Dinajpur.

On 18 May, the company inaugurated this new branch with the commitment to serve the people by providing the necessary financial services to the customers and making a significant contribution to socio-economic development, reads a press release.

Farzana Rahman, ADC (Education & ICT) of Dinajpur district, adorned the event as the chief guest.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Dinajpur, Reza Humayun Faruq Chowdhury Shamim, and Mayor of Dinajpur Municipality Syed Jahangir Alom was also present as special guest.

IDLC CEO and Managing Director M Jamal Uddin and other senior officials of IDLC were present on behalf of IDLC.

IDLC offers home loans, car loans, and different deposit products for individuals—also, SME loans and corporate loan facilities at the institutional level for the development of small, medium, and large industries.

During the inauguration of the new branch, IDLC Finance Limited's CEO and Managing Director M Jamal Uddin said, "As the largest non-bank financial institution in the country, we want to partner with all ambitious and hardworking people. Also, we are committed to improving the quality of life by providing essential financial solutions. We believe that this branch will play an instrumental role in realising the immense potential of the entrepreneurs of the region who are contributing to the agricultural and industrial sectors of the region. We also believe this will enlighten their way toward achieving financial freedom."