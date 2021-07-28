Ardashir Kabir and Shusmita Anis elected president, vice-president of BEF for 2021-23 tenure

Ardashir Kabir previously served BEF as its vice-president 2017-19 while Shusmita Anis served as a committee member during the 2019-2020 session

Ardashir Kabir (L) and Shusmita Anis
Ardashir Kabir (L) and Shusmita Anis

Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) has elected Ardashir Kabir and Shusmita Anis as its new president and vice-president respectively for the term 2021-23.

BEF made the announcement via a press release on Wednesday.

Ardashir Kabir previously served BEF as its vice-president 2017-19 while Shusmita Anis served as a committee member during the 2019-2020 session.

According to the release, Ardashir Kabir has been a leading entrepreneur involved in various business sectors in Bangladesh for the last 35 years. In the Tea sector, he is the Managing Director of Sathgao Tea Estate, Director of Kedarpur Tea Co. Limited, the former Chairman of the Bangladesh Tea Association (Bangladeshiyo Cha Sangsad), and a former Director of the Bangladesh Tea Board. In Print Media, he is a Director and Executive Editor of the daily Sangbad, the oldest Bengali daily newspaper in Bangladesh. In the area of Elevators & Escalators, he is the Managing Director of Laboni Corporation Limited. He is the Managing Director of Ironside which is involved with metal trading from shipbreaking. In the agroforestry and aquaculture sector, he is the Managing Director of Sathgao Agro Farms.

Shusmita Anis is the Managing Director of ACI Formulations Limited. She has also been a Director of Advanced Chemical Industries Limited since 2000 and performing as a member of the Audit Committee. Besides, she is the Director of ACI Logistics Limited, ACI Foods Limited, ACI Motors Limited, Premiaflex Plastics Limited, Creative Communication Limited, Consolidated Chemicals Limited, ACI Pure Flour Limited, Stochastic Logic Limited, ACI Salt Limited, ACI Chemicals Limited, Neem Laboratories (Pvt.) Limited, Dowla Agricultural Development Company Limited, and ACI Foundation (a non-profit organization).

