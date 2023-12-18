BRAC, BEF sign MoU to provide training on human rights

Non-governmental development organisation BRAC and Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) will work together to provide training on Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) and Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) to companies in the main industrial sectors of Bangladesh.

In this regard, BRAC and BEF signed a memorandum of understanding at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce (MCCI) office in Gulshan in the capital on Monday, reads a press release.

In light of the agreement, they will develop training modules, train trainers and organise training programs with participants.

Jenefa Jabbar, director of the Social Compliance and Safeguarding Program of BRAC, and Farooq Ahmed, secretary general and chief executive (CEO) of BEF, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh, BEF President Ardashir Kabir, Former President Kamran T Rahman, Former Vice President Sushmita Anis, BEF Former Director Syed Tarek Md. Ali were present at the signing ceremony.

BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said, "Our main objective is to create a safe working environment for everyone. Besides, it is necessary to ensure ethical, responsible and balanced practices in business organisations. For this purpose, this MoU has been made to work cooperatively.

Asif Saleh also said that Bangladesh's participation in the global economy is increasing day by day. As a result issues like the working environment and human rights are getting more important than before. For this, our goal is to lead Bangladesh towards positive change through inclusive growth and responsible business practices.

Ardashir Kabir, president of the Employers Federation, said balancing and reducing harm in the business sector through responsible business and human rights practices has become a public priority. For this, it is necessary to follow the principles of the United Nations on business and human rights and the guidelines of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) of developed countries.

Former BEF President Kamran T Rahman said that there are many international and domestic rules on human rights and responsible business. However, in many cases, organizations do not clearly understand these rules. This makes implementation of the rules very challenging. As a result, there is a great opportunity to work in this field.

According to the MoU, BEF will engage with BRAC to develop a training module on responsible business and human rights with various development partners and stakeholders. After that, training will be arranged in industrial establishments by creating sector-based trainers. This will be an ongoing process.

These training modules will be developed mainly for ready-made garments, textiles, leather and leather products, footwear, other manufacturing sectors, agro-processing and IT sectors. The module will emphasize adopting international labour laws, labour standards and environmental regulations. Besides, the practice of respect, fairness and sustainable culture in business will be encouraged.

International Labor Organization (ILO), German aid agency GIZ, Readymade Garment Manufacturers' Association BGMEA, Knitwear Manufacturers' Association BKMEA, Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) were present at the signing ceremony.

 

 

