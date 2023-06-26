Annual award distribution ceremony of Rotary held

26 June, 2023, 09:10 pm
26 June, 2023, 09:10 pm
Annual award distribution ceremony of Rotary held

Rotary International Bangladesh District-3281 national award ceremony was held on Sunday in Dhaka.

Rotary leader Md Iqbal Hossain FCA presided over the event, reads a press release. 

Governor Engineer MA Wahab, governor-elect Md Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, Governor nominee Arif Zebtik, Hafiz U Ahmed Biplab, Shahidul Bari and others spoke on the ocassion.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi received the award as a successful Rotarian at the event. 

Among others, Additional Governor of Rotary Abul Khair Chowdhury received the best award.

Governor MA Wahab said by giving awards to the best performers throughout the year, Rotarians will be more encouraged in humanitarian activities.

Rotary Club leaders from all over the country were present on the occasion.
 

