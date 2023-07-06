Rotary International will implement over 500 projects this financial year

Rotary Bangladesh will implement more than five hundred large projects nationwide in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, governor of Rotary International District-3281 Bangladesh announced the annual programme of Rotary for the session of 2023-24 in a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday, reads a press release.

Former governor Jamal Uddin Ahmed, Mutashim Billah Faruqi, IPDG Engr MA Wahab, governor nominee Shahidul Bari, additional governor Abul Khair Chowdhury, president of Cosmopolitan Rotary Ranjit Kumar Nath and other leaders spoke on the occasion.

Governor Ashrafuzzaman Nannu said Rotary will implement comprehensive programmes to deal with humanitarian activities and disasters.

Rotary is running hospitals, schools, and vocational training centers across the country. Beside this, Rotary will implement various programs including education, health, sanitation, shelter for poor climate sector and countrywide tree plantation.

