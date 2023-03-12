Amigo and Adeffi signs MoU to cooperate in advertising and recruiting

Amigo Bangladesh Ltd and Adeffi Limited have signed a partnership agreement today (12 March) for cooperating on clients and projects to generate value for their clients.

The companies will work together with clients to provide them with easy access to outdoor advertisements and proper field worker recruitment, a press release reads.

Managing Director of Adeffi, Binoy Barman and CEO of Amigo, Resalat Ohee signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Binoy said, "Adeffi Limited is a leading outdoor advertising startup that specializes in creating effective outdoor ads for businesses and organizations. Founded in 2019, with more than 3 years of experience in the tech-enabled outdoor ads industry, we have become a trusted name for many businesses looking to get their message out."

He added that his company is building a platform for brands to easily create various outdoor ad campaigns such as car, bus, and billboard ads with just a few clicks and provide clients with easily accessible ROI measurement tools.

Ohee from the staffing platform Amigo said, "With a current worker pool of almost 1000 workers, AMIGO supplies clients with brand promoters, surveyors, call centre agents, sales personnel etc. across the country."

He also noted that their upcoming recruitment platform will provide companies with direct and hassle-free access to their pre-vetted manpower pool.

Both expressed hope that the partnership will be fruitful for both companies as well as their clients.