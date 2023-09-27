Alamgir Kabir re-elected BCMA president

Md Alamgir Kabir, vice-chairman of Crown Cement PLC, has been re-elected as president of Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) for the period covering 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

Imran Karim, vice-chairman of Confidence Cement Ltd, and Abdul Khaleque Pervez, managing director of Diamond Cement Ltd, have also been re-elected the 1st and 2nd vice-president of the BCMA respectively, reads a press release.

They were re-elected at the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCMA held in the association's premises in Dhaka on 26 September.

The re-elected president of BCMA Md Alamgir Kabir is a leading entrepreneur in Bangladesh. Apart from serving as vice-chairman of Crown Cement PLC, he is also serving as chairman of GPH Ispat Ltd and director of Premier Cement Mills Ltd.

The other members of the newly elected executive committee of the BCMA are: as treasurer Faizur Rahman Bakul (Noapara Cement) and as executive members Sk Jashim Uddin (Akij Cement), Tahmina Ahmed (Seven Ring Cement), Md Shahidullah (Metrocem Cement), Ashraful Amin Badal (Heidelberg Cement), and Nab-E-Zahir (Mir Cement).