More licensed CTG port outer anchorage ship handling operators needed: BCMA

Economy

TBS report
24 August, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 07:37 pm

A Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) delegation, on Monday requested the Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority, Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, to increase the number of licensed ship handling operators to facilitate cargo unloading from the outer anchorage of Chattogram port.

The delegation led by BCMA President Md Alamgir Kabir said some 32.5 million tons of raw materials used for cement production are unloaded annually from mother vessels at the outer anchorage of Chattogram port, but there are only 32 ship handling operators that can potentially dr the job.

Cement manufacturing companies that have their own, dedicated, licensed, outer anchorage ship handling operators, spend Tk27 to unload each ton of goods. In contrast, companies who have to get their goods unloaded by other, outside ship handling operators, spend Tk52 per ton.

With this kind of high difference in cost and only 32 operators available, many entrepreneurs and new companies are facing discrimination, members of the association claimed.

Increasing the number of ship handling operators at the outer anchorage of the port, the market will become more competitive to the benefit of all stakeholders, they added.

