Al-Arafah Islami Bank achieves Remittance Award

Al Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has been awarded Remittance Award 2022 conferred by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB).

Dr Mashiur Rahman, economic advisor to the prime minister, handed over the award to Deputy Managing Director of AIBL Md Shafiqur Rahman at a programme organised by Centre for NRB in a city hotel on 23 January, reads a press release.



Presided over by Chairperson of Centre for NRB MS Shakil Chowdhury, high officials of government were present on the occasion.

