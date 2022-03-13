Akij Board wins Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022

Akij Board has won the Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022 under the categories "Best Innovation - Product Development" and "Best Innovation - SDG Inclusion" for the product Akij Lacquer Grade Board.

Innovation Conclave in Bangladesh hosted the fourth edition of the Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2022 at La Meredian Hotel in the capital on Sunday (6 March), according to a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

Thirty-eight innovations of the country were recognised this year with the announcement of 18 winners and 20 honorable mentions.

According to the press release, Akij Board Product Development team came up with a solution by introducing new technology to produce boards made with wood chips from tree branches instead of logs. The products allow engraved designs up to four mm, can be lacquered and sanded, have filler materials, and surprisingly take less time and cost to achieve a smoother lacquered finish.

The new product, named "Lacquer Grade Board," came into production in 2018.