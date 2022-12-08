AIUB, TESOL organise conference on English language

The Department of English of American International University-Bangladesh, in collaboration with TESOL Society of Bangladesh organised a conference styled "Discover English 2022: Student Conference on English Language and Literature".

The daylong event took place on Thursday (8 December) at AIUB Campus under the motto: A conference by the students and for the students!, read a press release.

A total of 126 research papers from students of BA, MA and MPhil levels from the disciplines of English Language and Literature of 24 public and private universities across Bangladesh were presented at this day-long conference.

University Grants Commission member Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda graced the event as the chief guest.

Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Founder and Senior Director, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University, Professor Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB and Prof. Dr. Tazul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, American International University-Bangladesh attended as Special Guests. Mr. Ishtiaque Abedin, Chairman Board of Trustees of AIUB, Dr. Carmen Z. Lamagna, Vice Chancellor of AIUB along with Deans of various Faculties, Directors, Heads of Departments, Teachers, participating students and representatives of affiliated institutions were also present in the event. The Head of the Department of English, AIUB and acting president and TESOL Society of Bangladesh M Hamidul Haque delivered the welcome speech.

Mohammad Shams Ud Duha, PhD student at Purdue University, USA delivered the keynote speech titled "Why Do Research?" The keynote session was moderated by the convenor of the conference Akibur Rahman Khan, graduate student, IML, University of Dhaka. Dr. Mian Md. Naushaad Kabir, Head and Associate Professor, Department of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka was present as the session Chair and Discussant.

There were 32 parallel sessions in the conference and each student received feedback on their paper presentation from experts of the respective fields. Eight papers in four categories received special mention.

The conference was organised by the student volunteers of AIUB and TESOL Society of Bangladesh.

The vote of thanks was delivered by the convenor of the conference Akibur Rahman Khan.

The general secretary of TESOL Society of Bangladesh Hasna Khanom in her concluding speech inspired the participants to contribute meaningfully in the English teaching and learning landscape of Bangladesh. The event was organized with an aim to foster student leadership and to provide a platform for the students to present their research in academia.