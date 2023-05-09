Air Astra to expand its route network to Saidpur

Air Astra, a new commercial airline in passenger service, has begun to operate two flights between Dhaka and Saidpur every day from Sunday (9 May).

The one-way fare of an Air Astra flight on this route will cost Tk3,490 and above including all taxes, reads a press release.

After Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet, the northern destination of Saidpur is considered a significant air route in the country.

Air Astra started operating flights to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar on 24 November 2022 and Sylhet on 23 February 2023.

The flights have been conveniently scheduled keeping the potential travellers in mind and shall depart from Dhaka at 2:10pm and 8:00pm, and from Saidpur at 3:40pm and 9:30pm, respectively.

Air Astra CEO Imran Asif emphasised the importance of Saidpur as a crucial destination on the domestic route network.

"Air Astra will operate more flights on this route soon, though it has started operating two daily flights to Saidpur now. We hope that our valued passengers will appreciate the fantastic service on the ground and in the air," he said.

Air Astra operates a fleet of 3x modern French-built ATR72-600 aircraft configured with 70 seats. It is the most modern turboprop aircraft in the world today with enhanced safety and reliability features. The airline prioritises safety above all other operational objectives and has undertaken the initiative to become the first private airline to achieve IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) recognition within the first year of operations.