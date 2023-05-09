Air Astra to expand its route network to Saidpur

Corporates

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 01:00 pm

Related News

Air Astra to expand its route network to Saidpur

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Air Astra, a new commercial airline in passenger service, has begun to operate two flights between Dhaka and Saidpur every day from Sunday (9 May).

The one-way fare of an Air Astra flight on this route will cost Tk3,490 and above including all taxes, reads a press release.

After Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet, the northern destination of Saidpur is considered a significant air route in the country.

Air Astra started operating flights to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar on 24 November 2022 and Sylhet on 23 February 2023.

The flights have been conveniently scheduled keeping the potential travellers in mind and shall depart from Dhaka at 2:10pm and 8:00pm, and from Saidpur at 3:40pm and 9:30pm, respectively.

Air Astra CEO Imran Asif emphasised the importance of Saidpur as a crucial destination on the domestic route network.

"Air Astra will operate more flights on this route soon, though it has started operating two daily flights to Saidpur now. We hope that our valued passengers will appreciate the fantastic service on the ground and in the air," he said.

Air Astra operates a fleet of 3x modern French-built ATR72-600 aircraft configured with 70 seats. It is the most modern turboprop aircraft in the world today with enhanced safety and reliability features. The airline prioritises safety above all other operational objectives and has undertaken the initiative to become the first private airline to achieve IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) recognition within the first year of operations.

Air Astra / Syedpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

2h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

2h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

5h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

15h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

19h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

21h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka