Agrani Bank celebrates Women’s Day

Agrani Bank Limited has celebrated International Women's Day with due dignity.

The day was formally inaugurated by cutting a cake in the board room of Agrani Bank Limited. The themes of Women's Day were "Eliminate prejudice" and 'For a sustainable future, gender equality".

Later, a webinar was organized by virtually connecting women pioneers from all over the country.

Director of Agrani Bank Ltd Tanzina Ismail was the chief guest at the webinar. Special guests were Managing Director (Current Responsibilities) Md Habibur Rahman Gazi, and distinguished guests were Deputy Managing Directors Md Anwarul Islam and Md Monirul Islam.

General Manager Rubana Parveen presided over the function while General Manager (HRPDOD) Md Akhtarul Alam, General Manager (Credit) Md Abdullah Al Mamun, former executive of Agrani Bank and former managing director of House Building Finance Raihana Aneesa Yusuf Ali, Agrani Bank's International Women's Day Celebration Committee convener Shahinur Begum and other women executives and officials at various levels spoke at the session.

At this time, each speaker highlighted the context of Women's Day, the rationale for its observance and called for speeding up the advancement of women by eliminating all forms of discrimination against women.

The speakers also thanked Mohammad Shams-ul Islam, MD and CEO of Agrani Bank for initiating the trend of celebration of Women's Day for the first time in Agrani Bank, among all the state owned banks.

The women executives and officials working at Agrani Bank also performed songs and recited poems in between the speeches on the virtual occasion.