Pahela Falgun brings colour, hope to life; celebrations underway at Charukola

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 10:10 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 10:31 am

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Dhaka has worn a colourful look as festival-loving Bangladeshi people celebrate the first day of the most anticipated season Boshonto (Spring) and globally celebrated Valentine's Day on Tuesday (14 February).

The people in Bangladesh, over the past couple of years, had become used to celebrating a two-day festivity in February, with the 13th being the day of Pahela Falgun and the 14th as Valentine's Day. 

However, both days are being celebrated on 14 February, following changes made in the Bengali calendar.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Charukola, the premises of the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University, became the meeting place of thousands of colourful hearts of the urban city this morning on the occasion of Pahela Falgun with poetry, music, dance and colours.

Being one of the liveliest festivals in the country, Pahela Falgun attracted huge crowds on the DU campus, especially "Bakultola."

Thousands of people from all walks of life came to the place to welcome the season of freshness wearing colourful attire and flowers.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Jatiya Basanta Utsab Udjapan Parishad organised the cultural programme at Bakultola which began early in the morning followed by a colourful procession, dances and songs.

Although the parishad could not arrange the regular festivities in 2022 due to the pandemic, this year the organisation is observing Pahela Falgun festivities in two different sessions – 7am and 3pm. 

It will also host similar festivities in the afternoon on the open stage at Uttara Rabindra Sarani and Bahadur Shah Park in the capital.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will organize a special cultural event at its Nandan Mancha at 4pm. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The event will feature musical performances, recitations, dance recitals and choreography of Spring-themed Bengali fashion; however, it also obligated the female festival-goers to must wear flower garlands and males to wear flower garlands in their hands, which infuriated many netizens on social media as they believe such events should not make such obligations.

The ongoing Amar Ekushey Book Fair at Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan already observed an influx of crowd on Monday, the long-standing usual day of Pahela Falgun in the past; and the book-sellers and fair authorities are expecting an even bigger crowd on Tuesday amid the festivities.

As per the Valentine's Day specials, several top entertainment artists-musicians are releasing new songs, dramas and OTT content to entertain their fans on this festive day. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Television channels, OTT platforms, FM Radio stations and social media platforms and YouTube content creators are also scheduled to air special programs marking the occasion.

Several restaurants, five-star hotels and eateries, resorts and amusement destinations are also offering attractive packages for both couples and FnF (friends and family) members to celebrate this day at their convenience.

