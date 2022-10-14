Agrani Bank business review meeting held in Mymensingh

The Mymensingh circle of Agrani Bank on Friday (14 October) held "Meet the Borrower and Business Review Meeting."

The meeting was held as part of the implementation of a 101-day special action plan of the bank under the title Ujjivit Agrajatra-2022, reads a press release.

Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Murshedul Kabir was present at the meeting held at Bangladesh Agricultural University Syed Nazrul Islam Conference Hall as the chief guest .

On that occasion, 9 meritorious players of Greater Mymensingh of Bangladesh Women's Football Team who won the SAFF Women's Championship were felicitated.

Mymensingh Circle General Manager AKM Shamim Raza presided over the meeting with Deputy Managing Director Md Anwarul Islam along with circle and region senior executives, managers, officers-employees, bank customers, borrowers and women entrepreneurs in attendance.