ACI Motors inaugurates tractor service campaign ‘Sonalika Day’

Corporates

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 09:55 pm

ACI Motors Limited, a subsidiary of ACI Limited, has launched a two-month long tractor service campaign 'Sonalika Day', to ensure an untroubled cultivation season for the farmers. 

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, inaugurated the nation-wide campaign today at Debiganj in Panchagar from ACI Centre via video conferencing, reads a press release. 

The 'Sonalika Day' shall be celebrated in 117 places across the country in the month of September and October this year.

During this campaign, ACI Motors will provide free services, hold dialog and meeting, award to entrepreneurs with other activities.

Each programme is well-appointed with free-servicing, agri-machinery product display, on spot booking, spare parts sale on discount, free health check-up and games show. Also there are lucrative discounts on tractor exchange of any brands.

High officials from International Tractors Limited, other officials and well-wishers of ACI Motors took part in this programme.

ACI Motors Limited started their journey in 2007 by distributing the famous "Sonalika" Tractor manufactured by International Tractors Limited with the aim of establishing farm mechanization and creating agri-entrepreneurs.

