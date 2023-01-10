Yamaha doubles its motorcycle production in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Yamaha has doubled their production capacity in its motorcycle manufacturing plant in Sreepur, Gazipur, set up by ACI Motors, from January in the backdrop of growing demand in the country.

Yamaha is the top seller in the 150cc bike category in Bangladesh.

A program was organised in this connection on Tuesday at the Yamaha factory in Gazipur.

ACI Motors Managing Director FH Ansarey inaugurated the program while its Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Officer Kotaro Ueda, Chief General Manager (Manufacturing) of Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Shigeru Ishikawa, Senior General Manager of Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President of Yamaha Motor India (Sales) and higher official of Yamaha and ACI Motors were present.

ACI Motors, the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh, set up the manufacturing unit with the technical support of Yamaha Japan in 2019. The factory is operated under the supervision of Yamaha Motor Corporation Japan to ensure the quality of the motorcycles.

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the renowned company ACI Limited. At present, it has more than 99 3S (sales, service, spare parts) dealer points across the country.

The demand of Yamaha motorcycles in the Bangladeshi market is different from other brands as it always brings all the latest technology motorcycles to the market for the customers.

