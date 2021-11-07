Abul Khair Steel organises engineer’s seminar in Sylhet

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Abul Khair Steel has organised a seminar titled "Importance of Refined Steel Bar for the Safety of RCC Structures" on 2 and 3 November with the engineers of Sylhet region.

A number of employees from Sales, Brand Marketing and engineers from Production and Quality Assurance Department of Abul Khair Steel were present in the seminar.

As the keynote speaker of the seminar, Dr. Md. Aminul Islam, Professor of Materials & Metallurgical Department, BUET, conducted a presentation regarding the importance of refined steel bar and safe construction material for structure.

He said, "The prospects of the future developing Bangladesh lie in the hands of the engineers, so they should be more cautious while choosing rebars for structural development."

As the chief guest of the seminar, Md. Masud Alam, Deputy General Manager of Abul Khair Steel also delivered speech.

Abul Khair Steel frequently organises such programmes nationwide to enlighten the engineers regarding the significance of refined steel bar for ensuring utmost safety.

Abul Khair Steel believes that working to encourage the engineers is a step ahead towards building a safer and prosperous Bangladesh.

