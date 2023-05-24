ABB hosts first-ever Digital Transformation summit in Bangladesh banking sector

The first-ever Digital Transformation Summit in the banking sector in Bangladesh has kicked off in Dhaka with participants from more than 40 banks.

Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB) organised this two-day summit titled 'Banking on Digital Transformation' to provide valuable insights into the key trends driving the growth of digital financial services in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder inaugurated the summit as the chief guest at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday.

ABB Chairman and BRAC Bank MD & CEO Selim RF Hussain, the board of governors of ABB and MD & CEOs of different banks were present.

The two-day event brought together more than 150 participants from Bangladesh's 46 commercial banks, aiming to explore the digital transformation journey of the banking industry in the country.

On the occasion of the summit, ABB and PwC jointly launched a report titled 'Banking Evolution: Driven by Digital Transformation'. The report features a survey with CXO-level executives of different banks to analyse the strategies adopted for digital transformation in Bangladesh.

The conference assembled experts from local and international companies and organisations, including DBS Singapore, E&Y, IBM, Bangladesh Bank, Grameenphone, Unilever, Huawei, Oracle, IT Consultant Limited, Lentra, Thakral, Orogenic, Mastercard, KPMG, Deloitte, a2i, BIBM.

The conference aims to shed light on the key trends propelling the growth of digital financial services in Bangladesh. By analysing the strategies banks can adopt to navigate the swift digital transformation, the conference aims to provide valuable insights into the industry.

Moreover, it delves into the existing policy and regulatory frameworks that impact the financial services sector. The summit offers recommendations to industry players, ecosystem enablers, and policymakers on the way forward, fostering collaboration and aligning efforts towards a shared vision.