ABB appoints new chairman and secretary general

Corporates

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 05:58 pm

The new committee was formed at the annual general meeting held on 27 December, 2021

Photo: Courtesy
The Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), an association of chief executives of the country's commercial banks, has announced its new committee for the 2022-23 term. 

Managing director of BRAC Bank Selim RF Hossain has been elected as the chairman of the two-year committee and managing director & CEO of Standard Bank Khondoker Rashed Maqsood as the secretary general. 

In the previous committee, Rashed efficiently served as the treasurer of ABB. 

Managing director of Sonali Bank Ltd. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, managing director of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and managing director of Exim Bank Mohammed Haider Ali Miah have also been elected as vice-chairmen of the new committee. 

Managing director of Midland Bank Md Ahsan-uz Zaman has been elected as the treasurer. 

The new committee was formed at the annual general meeting held on 27 December, 2021 under the chairmanship of Ali Reza Iftekhar, the departing chairman of ABB.

