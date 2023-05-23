ABB to host conference on Digital Transformation of Banks in Bangladesh

23 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
ABB to host conference on Digital Transformation of Banks in Bangladesh

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) will host a conference on 'Banking on Digital Transformation' scheduled for 24-25 May. 

The two-day event will bring together 150 participants from Bangladesh's 46 commercial banks, aiming to explore the digital transformation journey of the banking industry in the country, reads a press release.

The conference aims to shed light on the key trends propelling the growth of digital financial services in Bangladesh. By analysing the strategies banks can adopt to navigate the swift digital transformation, the conference aims to provide valuable insights into the industry. 

Moreover, it will delve into the existing policy and regulatory frameworks that impact the financial services sector. The summit will offer recommendations to industry players, ecosystem enablers, and policymakers on the way forward, fostering collaboration and aligning efforts towards a shared vision.

Commenting on the conference, Selim RF Hussain, chair of ABB, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "ABB's Digital Transformation summit will provide valuable insights into the key trends driving the growth of digital financial services in Bangladesh. It will analyse the strategies banks may adopt to navigate the rapid digital transformation and will explore the existing policy and regulatory frameworks that impact the financial services industry. 

"Additionally, the summit will offer recommendations to industry players, ecosystem enablers, and policymakers on the way forward. By working together towards a shared vision, the financial services industry in Bangladesh can create a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders."

The conference has attracted support from esteemed sponsors who recognise the importance of digital transformation in the banking sector. 

The Platinum Sponsor for the event is Huawei, powered by SMART. The Gold Sponsors include Oracle, powered by Redington Group, IBM, powered by Thakral and Lentra. The Silver Sponsors are Mastercard, DocuWare powered by Orogenic, IT Consultant Limited, PayLogic and ModeFin powered by Thakral.

