69% Bangladeshis believe mobile device and technology positively impacts career and skills development: Survey 

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, Telenor Asia conducted a study titled "Digital Lives Decoded" across eight markets in South and Southeast Asia last year. F key trends functioning as pivots for digital adaptation were underlined through the initial revelation.

Subsequently, Telenor Asia unveiled the second part of their study which outlines transforming work modalities backed by mobile connectivity. Improved productivity, enhanced career skills and tapping into new business opportunities are just some of the ways people in Asia are turning to their mobile phones to enhance their working lives, according to a study by Telenor Asia.

The second part of the 'Digital Lives Decoded' series unveils how people are using their mobiles to adapt to changing realities, as new work cultures emerge post-pandemic. The predominant message of has been that mobile connectivity can supercharge careers, but employers need to emphasize on improving workplace policies and practices.

"Our research points to mobile connectivity as an enabler of productivity, progress, flexibility and economic opportunity. Yet, we continue to see gaps in how this technology is used between urban and rural populations, large companies, and SMEs, between industries and even between C-suite executives and their junior counterparts," said Jørgen Rostrup, head of Telenor Asia, discussing the merit and objective of the study.

"People remain highly concerned about their skills and ability to keep pace with advancing technology. The aspect of trust is also preventing people from realizing their full potential through mobile use in the world of work. As time spent working online increases, our survey findings can help identify the right tools and knowledge to close these gaps and improve digital work lives," he added.

The study was conducted among 8000 mobile internet users across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. In Bangladesh, 57 percent were found to report a 20 percent or more increase in productivity due to mobile device and technology, while for 26 percent it was definitely over 50 percent.

While delineating positive impact of mobile device and technology on career and skills development, 69 percent of Bangladeshi respondents reported to have found significant improvement.

In terms of gender-based inputs, 73% female and 67% male respondents agreed to have gained significant improvement in their career and skills development. 57 percent in here believes that new income streams can be afforded by mobile devices, with 54 percent admitting its ability to help them access new job and career opportunities.

Some 54% Bangladeshi respondents believe they will use their mobile device significantly more in the next 06 to 12 months for work purposes. Furthermore, for 61% Bangladeshi respondents, privacy and security was the most significant barriers to fully utilizing mobile technology and/or its features to its fullest potential at work, while lack of trust in technology and lack of skills and knowledge were also mentioned by 49% and 60%, respectively.