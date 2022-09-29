3i Logistics Group named as one of the best sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions providers in South Asia

29 September, 2022, 11:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
3i Logistics Group got the recognition of this year's recipients of the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2022 and has been named as one of South Asia's top sustainable logistics provider.

This reflects the Bangladeshi company's focus to provide excellent supply chain solutions and best-in-class practices for its customers across Bangladesh and around the globe as well, reads a press release.

This is the first year, 3i Logistics is won the prestigious award in South Asia list ranking #1, along with India, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka also won awards under different categories.

"All our offices and employees across Bangladesh and South Asia, clinch this award in the nominated category 'The Best Sustainable Logistics & Supply Chain Company of The Year Award 2022'. The Award goes to 3i Logistics for its outstanding performance, dedication and contribution to the Projects Logistics, Freight Forwarding, Transport & Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions," reads the release.

"Our uninterrupted supply chain solutions to the customers made 3i LOGISTICS very significant among all others. And the case of our operational excellence in delivering the project cargo with efficiency, within timeline during the Covid-19 period got boldly recognized for this award category," it adds.

Jahangir Sarker, CEO of 3i Logistics Group is the recipient of the award which was held on 22 September at Pan Pacific Hotel Sonargaon, Dhaka Bangladesh.

The ceremony programme was glorified by Chief Guest Planning Minister MA Mannan and guest of honour State Minister of Housing and Public Works of Government of Bangladesh Honor Sharif Ahmed along with other distinguished overseas and local guests and media personals.

"Winning this award for the year in a row is not only gratifying; it confirms that we are serving in the right direction which deliver results. Today, we proudly promulgate that 3i LOGISTICS is one of the top-class logistics company within South Asia. We are 50 years in Transport and Logistics business. 10 years as 3i Logistics Group. And this is our one another milestone in our on-going journey.  We always stay committed in improving and building a better logistics solution for all customers, no matter size of the customer whether they are power house or small size companies." said Jahangir Sarker.

"Our heartiest gratitude goes to all valued customers, partners, teams and stakeholders for their continues support to achieve this landmark as well as to keep going our Sustainable Growth", reads the press release.

