3-day Workshop held on Breaking the Silence: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for Sex Workers in Bangladesh

A 3-day workshop was held on "Breaking the Silence: Sexual and Reproduction Health and Rights for Sex Workers in Bangladesh" on 22-24 November at Khilgaon, Dhaka organised by HIV/AIDS Research and Welfare Centre (HARC), a community-based non-government organization.

Forty five sex workers (SW) participated in this workshop and discussed Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) issues, health services, and barriers to accessing those services for Sex Workers (SWs), reads a press release.

The participants mentioned that SRHR services are the most important services for SWs as many of them are unable to use condoms all the time. The most common reason for seeking SRHR services is family planning which includes birth control pills, injections, and pregnancy prevention; these are mainly referred to as Abortion and Menstruation Regulation (MR).

All the participants mentioned that none of the NGOs are prioritising providing SRHR services at low cost or no cost. As a result, the majority of the SWs seek SRHR services at private clinics where they must pay out of their pockets. The horrors of stigma and discrimination linger at every corner and within every interaction at government clinics, which is why they prefer avoiding using their services.

The choice of health service provider is primarily related to being referred to the facility by the outreach workers or friends, costs, and quality of services. Location is also a concern in choosing a facility, and it was found that these facilities are not conveniently located in areas for SWs. Privacy is another criterion, however, most SWs mentioned that the current services do not maintain privacy and confidentiality during SRHR services. Most participants mentioned their last clinic visit took somewhat long or too long a waiting time; likely resulting from abortion services as the procedures have very long wait times. As Drop-in-Centres (DiCs) are the preferred health facility for SWs, the lack of SRHR services at DiCs likely contributes to the issue of access, trust, and poor coverage of SRHR services among SWs.

The SWs participants provided a variety of recommendations to improve the SRHR services.