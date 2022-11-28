3-day Workshop held on Breaking the Silence: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for Sex Workers in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:17 pm

Related News

3-day Workshop held on Breaking the Silence: Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for Sex Workers in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 12:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A 3-day workshop was held on "Breaking the Silence: Sexual and Reproduction Health and Rights for Sex Workers in Bangladesh" on 22-24 November at Khilgaon, Dhaka organised by HIV/AIDS Research and Welfare Centre (HARC), a community-based non-government organization.

Forty five sex workers (SW) participated in this workshop and discussed Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) issues, health services, and barriers to accessing those services for Sex Workers (SWs), reads a press release.

The participants mentioned that SRHR services are the most important services for SWs as many of them are unable to use condoms all the time. The most common reason for seeking SRHR services is family planning which includes birth control pills, injections, and pregnancy prevention; these are mainly referred to as Abortion and Menstruation Regulation (MR).

 All the participants mentioned that none of the NGOs are prioritising providing SRHR services at low cost or no cost. As a result, the majority of the SWs seek SRHR services at private clinics where they must pay out of their pockets. The horrors of stigma and discrimination linger at every corner and within every interaction at government clinics, which is why they prefer avoiding using their services. 

The choice of health service provider is primarily related to being referred to the facility by the outreach workers or friends, costs, and quality of services. Location is also a concern in choosing a facility, and it was found that these facilities are not conveniently located in areas for SWs. Privacy is another criterion, however, most SWs mentioned that the current services do not maintain privacy and confidentiality during SRHR services. Most participants mentioned their last clinic visit took somewhat long or too long a waiting time; likely resulting from abortion services as the procedures have very long wait times. As Drop-in-Centres (DiCs) are the preferred health facility for SWs, the lack of SRHR services at DiCs likely contributes to the issue of access, trust, and poor coverage of SRHR services among SWs.  

The SWs participants provided a variety of recommendations to improve the SRHR services. 

sexual / health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

1h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

2h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

2h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

1h | Videos
France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

16h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

16h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman