12th BGMEA DRMC Nationals 2023 held

Corporates

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 06:11 pm

In the realm of intellectual pursuit, the art of debate stands as an exalted tapestry woven with the threads of eloquence, reason, and rhetorical finesse. 

It serves as the crucible where ideas, clad in the armor of words, clash and meld, giving rise to a symphony of discourse that transcends the mundane boundaries of casual conversation. 

The Remians Debating Society, a venerable institution in Bangladesh's intellectual landscape, organised the 12th iteration of their illustrious debate tournament. 

Proclaimed by the organisers as a paramount event in the post-COVID epoch, the '12th BGMEA DRMC Nationals 2023' unfolded its proceedings on Thursday, featuring a formidable assembly of 100 teams hailing from educational institutions nationwide. 

Within this contingent, 36 teams participated in the Bangla segment, while the English segment hosted 64 teams, culminating in a spectacle that stood as one of the preeminent debate competitions of the year. 

The Business Standard was the media partner of the "12th BGMEA DRMC Nationals 2023." 

The opening ceremony on Thursday bore witness to the esteemed presence of Faruque Hassan, the president of BGMEA. Accompanying him were distinguished figures such as Junayed Abu Salay Musa, the managing director of Epilion Group; Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid, the managing director of Fakir Fashion Limited; and Talukdar MD Tahmid Jong, the director of Jong Real Estate, who graced the occasion as special guests. 

Debaters convened at the campus in the early hours of 8 December. Following four rounds of preliminary debate, the roster of teams advancing to subsequent rounds was disclosed later that day. 

The forthcoming day was slated for the debates of the 16 teams progressing to the quarterfinals in the English Open segment and four teams in the English Novice segment fought directly in the novice finals. 

Simultaneously, in the Bangla segment, eight teams ascended to the knockout rounds. Subsequently, eight teams contended for finalist positions in the semifinal round of the English segment, while four teams did so in the Bangla segment. 

The winning team in the English Open segment will be awarded a prize of Tk50,000, whereas the victors in the Bangla segment will receive a prize of Tk20,000. 

The organizers devoted considerable temporal resources over the span of several months to efficaciously orchestrate the forthcoming tournament. Their assiduous efforts, spanning a substantial duration, underscore their commitment to ensuring the seamless execution of this distinguished event. 

The antecedent 11 iterations stand as exemplars of excellence, attesting to the superlative standards consistently upheld by this venerable debating society. It is by virtue of these unparalleled precedents that the society has garnered an esteemed reputation, solidifying its standing as one of the preeminent institutions within the hallowed precincts of the debating arena.

Dhaka Residential Model College

