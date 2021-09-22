Commerce ministry has to take responsibility for e-commerce frauds: Finance minister

Commerce ministry has to take responsibility for e-commerce frauds: Finance minister

The commerce ministry has to take the responsibility for the frauds committed by e-commerce platforms as these companies were approved by them, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

At the same time, the government also can't escape its obligations regarding such matters, he said, while attending a meeting of the Cabinet committee on Wednesday.  

"E-commerce platforms have to take approval from the Commerce Ministry before establishing any company so the Commerce Ministry has to take the responsibly on primary level.", he said.

Earlier, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi requested people to control their urge of buying products at low prices from e-commerce platforms to prevent fraudulent incidents like those by Evaly and Eorange.

Evaly received advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery within 7-45 days. Many buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The Rapid Action Battalion recently arrested the CEO and chairman of Evaly following a case filed by a customer on allegation of money embezzlement. Later, two more cases were filed against the couple.

Besides, another e-commerce platform, Eorange, followed the same business model. They were not delivering products to customers or not returning the money paid against the orders over the past few weeks. Top officials of the controversial online merchants are already in jail.

