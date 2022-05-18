Chattogram C&F agents on strike for licence renewal

Chattogram port-based clearing and forwarding agents on Wednesday went on strike demanding licence renewal by the customs authorities.

"We have kept taxation activities stopped since the morning as the authorities have not renewed licences of many of us," Md Jaynul Abedin, publicity and office affairs secretary of the Chattogram Customs Agents Association, told The Business Standard.

"Thousands of people are working in those organisations, who are now at risk of losing jobs."

Jaynul Abedin said they held a meeting with the customs authorities. "The authorities assured us of issuing a notice in this regard. We will take further decisions after the issuance of the notice."

Meanwhile, export-related activities at private depots are going on as usual.

Talking to the Business Standard, the customs authorities said the licences of agents who failed to fulfil requirements were not renewed. They termed the strike "irrational".

"There is no C&F agent who has fulfilled the requirements but had not received a renewed licence. Even, we issue renewed licences within just an hour," said Mohammad Salahuddin Rizvi, joint commissioner at the Custom House, Chattogram.

Some 3,000 C&F agents are working there, while only 65 of them do not have renewed licences, he noted.

Every day, some 7,000 bills of entry are being submitted to the Custom House – 2,000 are on imports and 5,000 on exports — from which the House collects some Tk150 crore in revenue.