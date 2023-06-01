'Smart Bangladesh' targets per capita income at least $ 12,500 by 2041

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech proposed for next fiscal year has set a per capita income target of at least $12,500 by 2041 under the "Smart Bangladesh" plan.

"In our 'Smart Bangladesh', the per capita income will be at least US$ 12,500; less than 3% of people will be below the poverty line and extreme poverty will be reduced to zero; inflation will be limited between 4-5%; budget deficit will remain below 5% of GDP; revenue-GDP ratio will be above 20%; investment will be 40% of GDP," according to the budget speech.

"We will achieve 100% digital economy and science and technology-based literacy. Healthcare will reach everyone's doorstep. All the services required by the citizens will be at their door steps, including automatic communication system and sustainable urbanisation. A paperless and cashless society will be created.

He said a society based on justice and equality will be established in Smart Bangladesh.