'Smart Bangladesh' targets per capita income at least $ 12,500 by 2041

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 03:47 pm

Finance Minister  AHM Mustafa Kamal in his budget speech proposed for next fiscal year has set a per capita income target of at least $12,500 by 2041 under the "Smart Bangladesh" plan. 

"In our 'Smart Bangladesh', the per capita income will be at least US$ 12,500; less than 3% of people will be below the poverty line and extreme poverty will be reduced to zero; inflation will be limited between 4-5%; budget deficit will remain below 5% of GDP; revenue-GDP ratio will be above 20%; investment will be 40% of GDP," according to the budget speech.

"We will achieve 100% digital economy and science and technology-based literacy. Healthcare will reach everyone's doorstep. All the services required by the citizens will be at their door steps, including automatic communication system and sustainable urbanisation. A paperless and cashless society will be created.

He said a society based on justice and equality will be established in Smart Bangladesh.

