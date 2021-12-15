Ministries asked not to seek additional fund in revised budget 

Budget

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 10:36 pm

Ministries asked not to seek additional fund in revised budget 

Ministries and departments have been instructed not to seek more funds for operation and development in the revised budget of FY2021-22 than the amount already allocated in the budget, a finance division circular said Wednesday.

The circular also said development funds that would remain unspent should not be transferred to the operation sector.

Earlier, the finance division had set a limit to spend 50% of the allocation for car purchase and travel in the current budget as part of its policy to tackle covid pandemic and austerity measures.  The division has instructed the ministries not to spend the allocation fixed for these sectors for any other sector.  

The finance ministry has asked not to propose further allocation in the revised budget for any unapproved scheme and to keep the project numbers limited in the annual development programme (ADP). Besides, less important projects should be excluded for including the priority projects of the government, the circular added.  
 

