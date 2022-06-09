Divorce to get costlier

Divorce is being expensive as the government is going to increase the divorce instrument duty in the new budget today.

According to sources in NBR, divorce registration requires to pay Tk500 stamp duty currently. But the new budget proposes to increase the amount to Tk2,000.

The number of divorces has seen steep rise in the capital, with more women than double the men serving notices for break-up, says official statistics.

A total of 7,245 divorce notices were served in 2021 in Dhaka South City corporation. Of those, 5,183 were served by wives and 2,062 served by husbands.

The major reasons cited for seeking split include poverty, physical and mental torture, drug addiction, dowry, maladjustment, extramarital affairs, Covid-induced stress and social media use.

